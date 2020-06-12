Delhi: Massive fire at chemical godown in Swaroop Nagar, 16 fire tenders on spot

Massive fire at chemical godown in Swaroop Nagar area of Dehi. (ANI Photo)

A major fire broke out at a chemical godown in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar Thursday evening, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

The godown was located in an area of 1,200-square yards.

A call about the blaze was received around 7.40 pm and 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Services.

Elaborating on the challenges faced in dousing the fire, Garg said as the fire broke out, the tin shade on top of the godown also collapsed. The place was congested and there was no source of water nearby, he said, adding it was difficult for his personnel to rush fire tenders through congested lane.

Another challenge was that they were not guided about the type of chemical stored inside the godown. However, the fire was brought under control by 10.30 pm, he said.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a chemical godown in Swaroop Nagar. 16 fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/uztVrRw0DV — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

The cause of fire is not yet known, he added.