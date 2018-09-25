Delhi markets like Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, others to remain shut on September 28 to protest against sealing

Domestic trade is capable to meet the requirements of citizens. (Representational image: IE)

Wholesale and retail markets in Delhi will remain closed on September 28 to demand immediate promulgation of an ordinance to stop sealing of shops in the city, traders’ body CAIT said Tuesday. In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it has also called for a nation-wide Bharat Bandh on the same day against Walmart’s acquisition of home-grown retail major Flipkart and FDI in retail. “There is, in fact, no need of FDI in retail. Domestic trade is capable to meet the requirements of citizens. If FDI is to be allowed the pre-condition is to make domestic trade capable of competing with MNCs in terms of finance, technology etc,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told PTI. In January, the Union Cabinet decided to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail under automatic route, and also eased local sourcing norms.

According to CAIT, prominent markets in Delhi, including Connaught Place, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Pahar Ganj, Karol Bagh, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Amar Colony, Green Park, Khan Market, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Lajpat Nagar, Shahdara, etc will remain closed on September 28.

Khandelwal alleged that the Monitoring Committee is conducting sealing as per its own wishes disregarding the provisions of MCD Act. “It has caused a havoc in the trading community of Delhi and the trade of Delhi is adversely affected. The DDA and MCD is threatening the traders to seal the shops by issuing notices and no one is there to listen the woes of traders,” the CAIT Secretary General claimed. Khandelwal said the government should bring an ordinance to provide relief to traders from sealing with an Amnesty Scheme, declaring maintenance of status quo as on December 31, 2017.