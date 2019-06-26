Delhi man takes loan to buy exotic dog breed online, duped of lakhs

(Source: Josch13/Pixabay)

A man in Delhi was allegedly duped of lakhs when he attempted to purchase a Yorkshire Terrier dog from an online portal last month, the police said. Yorkshire Terrier is a small breed from England and is considered as a companion dog.

Komal Jaiswal, who is currently working at a private firm in South Delhi, wrote in his FIR that he applied for the purchase of a Yorkshire dog on May 23 when he came across a website ‘Click.in’. He then received a message on WhatsApp from a person who said they were from Mizoram and assured him that they could air courier the dog, a report by the Indian Express said.

Jaiswal was then asked to pay for a host of charges that included shipping charges, the dog’s actual cost and insurance fee. He was also charged a dog breeders’ licence fee, which he was assured was refundable.

The Delhi-based man made the payment in three installments of Rs Rs 29,100, Rs 79,100 and Rs 49,100. He then received a mail saying that the delivery had been rescheduled and he would be needed to pay more money. “The seller asked me for over Rs 16 lakhs,” Komal Jaiswal was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Jaiswal also revealed that despite asking the seller to send him the address of the Mizoram office, he “only got diplomatic responses, and finally an office address in Aizawl…”

He also got in touch with senior police officials in Aizawl too but he was told that no such office exists there.

Delhi police said this was cyber offence and they had registered a case on June 22 and were investigating the matter. DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal told Indian Express that Jaiswal had taken a loan to purchase the dog and that all messages between the two parties happened only through WhatsApp and emails.