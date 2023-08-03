Delhi man stabbed multiple times in public over Rs 3,000 loan

A 21-year-old man was stabbed more than a dozen times in broad daylight on Wednesday over a monetary dispute in South Delhi’s Tigri area.

According to the Delhi Police, the deceased, identified as Yusuf Ali, was attacked by a man he knew over a loan of Rs 3,000. The accused, who has been identified as Shahrukh, a resident of the Sangam Vihar area, has been arrested, PTI reported.

Ali was found lying in a pool of blood in front of bookshops and the market area, hardly 200 metre from the Tigri police station.

A PCR call about the incident was made around 7.30 am on Wednesday when local residents spotted the two men fighting. A video of the attack showed the accused attacking the victim repeatedly with a knife outside a bookshop on a crowded street.

The over-two-minute video, recorded from across the street, also shows people walking by but no one coming to the victim’s rescue. The victim tried to defend himself while bleeding but the attacker kept stabbing him. The video later shows the victim lying on the road with blood splattered around him. At this point, a few men rushed to save the victim, attacking the accused.

“We received a call in the morning about the stabbing incident and rushed to the spot. The police found both the accused and the victim lying on the ground. The accused was thrashed by the public and suffered injuries. Both were rushed to the hospital where Ali succumbed to the injuries,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The police arrested Shah Rukh after he was discharged from the hospital.

“In his statement, Yusuf’s father Sahid Ali said his son was threatened by one Shahrukh around three-four days ago over a financial matter,” Chowdhary was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sahid said Yusuf had borrowed Rs 3,000 from Shahrukh, who was asking the victim to return the money, the senior officer added.