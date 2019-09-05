Delhi man sets his bike on fire after traffic police issued a challan

The man was in an inebriated condition. (ANI)

A man allegedly set his bike on fire after Delhi traffic police issued a challan to him for violating traffic rules in Sheikh Sarai area, ANI reported. According to the police, the man was in an inebriated condition. The fines for violating any norms under the new Motor Vehicles Act are minimum five times higher than what used to be earlier.

Under the new law, people will be fined Rs 10,000 which was earlier Rs 2,000 for drunken driving. Fine for traffic violations has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500. The penalty for driving without helmets is Rs 1,000 with the 3-month suspension of licence.

This year in July, Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which has provisions for heavier penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety. The Bill came into force from September 1.

A day after the new law came into force, Delhi man Dinesh Madan was fined Rs 23,000 for allegedly violating multiple traffic rules in Gurugram. He was fined Rs 5,000 for not carrying his driving licence, Rs 5,000 for not producing the Registration Certificate, Rs 2,000 for not having insurance, Rs 10,000 for breaking pollution standards and Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet.

Not only this, an auto-rickshaw driver has been slapped a penalty of Rs 32,500 for violating rules. A tractor driver has been fined Rs 59,000 for violating several traffic norms in Gurugram.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today defended high penalties saying that they are not meant to collect money but to ensure that people do not violate the law. He said that if the people abide by the laws then there will be no fine imposed. “The law has not been imposed to collect fines. It has been brought into force so that people take traffic rules seriously and do not violate them,” the minister said