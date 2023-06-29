A 45-year-old man in Narela, outer Delhi, allegedly murdered his wife using a knife and a screwdriver before taking his own life. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning following a heated argument between the couple.

Upon receiving a PCR call at approximately 8 am, the local police rushed to the scene and discovered the lifeless bodies of the man and his wife inside their residence. The deceased individuals were identified as Vinod (45) and Komal (38), residents of Swatantra Nagar in Narela.

Police investigations indicate that Vinod suspected that his wife was involved in an extramarital affair. The couple had been experiencing ongoing conflicts, and an argument ensued early in the morning on the day of the incident.

Following the argument, Vinod allegedly attacked Komal with a sharp object, while their children attempted to intervene. Vinod locked the children outside the room and proceeded to hang himself using a scarf suspended from the ceiling. The children sought assistance from their landlord and informed their uncle. Both families were informed and arrived at the scene.

Authorities discovered Komal’s lifeless body lying on the floor, and Vinod’s body suspended from the ceiling. A comprehensive examination of the crime scene was conducted by the crime team and FSL team. The police noted the presence of a blood-stained brick nearby, suggesting its possible involvement in the crime.

The couple married for 18 years and had two children, aged 15 and 11. Vinod worked as a CCTV camera repairman, while Komal was employed at a warehouse in the Alipur area.

(With PTI inputs)