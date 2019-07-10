Delhi: Man held for shooting at TV news crew commits suicide inside Saket court premises

A crew of ABP News was attacked by two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants last month on Delhi’s Barapullah flyover. (File Photo)

A man accused of opening fire at a TV news channel crew on Delhi’s Barapullah flyover last month committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of the Saket Court complex on Tuesday afternoon. The 23-year-old-man was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the deceased man was identified as Tayyab, a resident of Shahdara. He was arrested by the police on Monday and remanded to one-day custody. On Tuesday, the investigating officer and two constables accompanied Yayyab to Saket court to produce him before the court number 508.

When the police officials reached the fifth floor along with Tayyab, the latter managed to free himself from the policeman’s clutch and jumped from the fifth floor, leaving the cops stunned. The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed inside the court premises.

The report said that Tayyab was earlier arrested by the Shahdara police in a year-old kidnapping-cum-robbery case at Vivek Vihar. He was arrested again by the Crime Branch for the Barapullah incident wherein two motorcycle-borne miscreants had had open fire at a cab of ABP News channel. One video journalist and a reporter were inside the cab when the incident took place.

The news channel crew, however, escaped and reported the matter to police. The police then transferred the case to crime branch.

Vijay Kumar, DCP (South) said that the incident took place around 4:30 pm when he was about to enter the court. Police said that there were two pending cases of chain snatching against Tayyab at Sunlight Colony police station.

“With a jerk of his hand, he freed himself from the constables holding him. Police officers tried to catch hold of him as he kept running, but he jumped over the iron grill fencing and fell on the ground,” he said.