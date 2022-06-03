Delhi: Man ends life after wife takes children to Switzerland, ‘suicide note’ recovered

A 41-year-old man allegedly committed suicide as he was depressed due to strained relationship with his wife. Umesh Dhar Tripathi was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house in east Uttam Nagar.

The deceased left a four-page suicide note in which Umesh revealed that his wife had gone to Switzerland with their children and blocked him on social media.

“We examined the suicide note and found that the man’s wife went to Switzerland with her children. The couple had strained relations and the wife had blocked his phone number. He stated in the note that this led to his depression…,” Dwarka DCP Shankar Choudhary was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

The police said they received a PCR call about the incident around 12 noon on Wednesday. Besides the suicide note, the officials recovered a mobile phone and a wallet from the possession of the deceased. As per the note, the man, who lived alone in the house, died by suicide on Monday.

An inquiry was initiated and the statements of family members were recorded by the police. The family has not alleged any foul play, officers said. The police said action will be taken under CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code).