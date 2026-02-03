A Delhi man fell victim to the callousness of human nature on Tuesday after collapsing on the street. He remained largely ignored by passersby for several hours — with only two people stopping to rob him before continuing on their way.

The incident took place in the Vikas Nagar area, and CCTV footage shows the victim lying there for several hours and eventually dying on the spot.

The reasons for his collapse are not yet confirmed, but authorities believe he may have suffered a heart attack or an epileptic seizure before falling to the ground, NDTV reported.

CCTV footage shows two men arriving at the scene and pausing next to the victim for some time. But instead of offering assistance, the pillion rider can be seen stealing his mobile phone. The duo moved briefly away before returning to search the man’s pockets. They had eventually fled the area without calling for help.

Victim lay on the street for several hours

The victim reportedly remained on the street for several hours without receiving medical help. It was only around 8 am that local residents who noticed the body called the police. When officers arrived, they found the man had already died. His body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Police confirmed that the man has not yet been identified and are reviewing footage to trace the individuals seen in the CCTV clip. Investigators are also trying to establish the timeline of events between the man’s collapse and the robbery to determine whether criminal charges may apply.

Netizens lament incident, call it ‘heartless’

The incident triggered widespread outrage on social media, with users on X describing the episode as a grim reflection of societal collapse. “A man dies alone in Vikas Nagar after heartless thieves steal his phone instead of calling for help,” one X user wrote. Another asked, “Is this what Delhi has become?” while calling the incident “absolutely shameful.”

Several users said the man died “in pain after he did not receive any help for hours,” with one post declaring, “What a shame, Delhi. This is not what we were”.