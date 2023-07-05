Delhi man booked for forcing wife to watch porn, dress like porn star, probe on

In a shocking incident, a man in Delhi has been booked for allegedly forcing his wife to watch porn and dress like a porn star, police said on Wednesday, reports The Indian Express.

The incident took place in East Delhi. No arrests have so far been made in the case.

Police said that a complaint has been registered by his wife against her husband, 35, and his family. He works at a firm in Noida, and his family members also live with him.

Rohit Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said, “In her complaint, she alleged the accused were demanding dowry from her. She said she was being mentally and physically harassed by her husband and his family members. In addition to this, she alleged her husband forced her to watch porn…She said he is a porn addict.”

The couple got married three years ago and frequently fought.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 377 (unnatural offence) and sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The DCP said that the probe is on in the case.