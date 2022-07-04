A man in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar was booked after he allegedly attacked a pet dog with an iron rod, while injuring two others who tried to protest against the attack, said the police, according to The Indian Express. The attack, which was caught on a CCTV camera, showed the man charging towards the dog which was barking at him. After striking down the dog with one blow on its head, the man hit the owner of the dog, identified as Rakshit, who tried to rescue the canine, with the rod. Seeing this, another person intervened and pulled the man away from the spot. A bloody scuffle ensued while neighbours rushed to the spot to stop the brawl.

According to the police, the accused Dharamvir Dahiya got enraged as a pet dog started barking at him, following which, he allegedly threw the dog away after lifting it by its tail. In the process, Dahiya allegedly got bit by the dog. Soon after, Dahiya followed the canine and hit it on its head with an iron rod. The police soon reached the spot, after getting a PCR call at 9:27 am on Sunday.

Delhi: Man booked for beating up dog with iron rod, attacking three others — WATCH VIDEO

The police further said that a fight broke out between Dahiya and Hemant, one of the residents in the area. After injuring Hemant, Dahiya allegedly stormed inside his house to retrieve the rod and ended up hitting another woman. Dahiya underwent treatment for the dog bite at the Park Hospital in Khyala, police said.

Dahiya was charged under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Outer) Sameer Sharma told IE: “On the statement of Rakshit, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntary hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 451 (house-trespass to commit offence) and section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act (cruel treatment of animals) has been registered. Investigation in the case is in progress and facts are being verified.”