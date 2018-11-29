Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal ‘sitting’ on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s order of suspension of food commissioner, says AAP

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 3:00 PM

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal is “sitting” over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s order suspending the food and supplies commissioner for alleged irregularities in the ration distribution system, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged Thursday. Kejriwal signed the suspension order on Wednesday after Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said he has found irregularities in the ration distribution system during a raid at a fair price shop in Nangloi area on Tuesday night.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey alleged the delay in suspending the food commissioner shows the relation between the LG, the ration mafia and the BJP is not going to end soon.

“The LG is sitting over CM’s order for suspension of food commissioner which indicates collusion with ration mafia,” Pandey told reporters. Hussain told reporters on Tuesday night that wheat and rice stocks at the fair price shop were found missing despite receipts of delivery. About “152 quintals of wheat and 38 quintals of rice” should have been there at the shop, he had said. The minister had said he suspected a “big scam (bada ghotala hai)” and immediately sent a report to the chief minister. “The CM has ordered suspension of the food commissioner with immediate effect. The order has been sent to LG also,” he had told reporters.

