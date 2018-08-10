Delhi lost over 78,000 trees in last decade

The total number of trees chopped was 78,263. (Representational photo)

In the last decade, over 78,000 trees have been cut in the national capital, the Delhi Assembly was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Environment Minister Imran Hussain informed the House that in compensatory plantation, about 10 lakh saplings have been planted in the city.

“Between 2008 and 2018, the North Forest Department has chopped 16,235 trees, the South Forest Department 33,715 , while the westen wing cut 28,313 trees,” he said in his reply.

The reply said the south forest department is collecting information of the plants which have survived.