AAP blames Congress for failure of alliance talks, 6 candidates in Delhi to file nomination today

AAP Candidates in Delhi: Six Aam Admi Party candidates in Delhi with file their nominations for Lok Sabha election today. Aam Admi Party candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar has filed nomination from West Delhi Lok Sabha seat on April 18. However, the party delayed the nomination of three candidates in Delhi to give time to the Congress who refused to seal a pre-poll alliance in Delhi over differences of number of seats to be contested by each alliance partner. Now the remaining six AAP candidates in Delhi will file their nominations on Monday, said a senior Aam Admi Party leader. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party which won overwhelming majority in Delhi assembly elections in Delhi in 2015 was trying to seal a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in national capital Delhi for the last two months to jointly take on the might of BJP. The BJP had won all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2014 general election due to a strong wave in favour of its Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi but was routed by a resurgent AAP under Arvind Kejriwal in assembly elections held a year later. "Nomination of three party candidates for East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Chandni Chowk constituency and North-West Delhi Lok Sabha seat was to take place on April 20. However we deferred these nomination programmes to expose the real face of the Congress party before public," said the party in a statement sent to Financial Express Online. AAP blamed the Congress for misleading the public by claiming that the talks failed due to reluctance of Aam Admi party. The party said it deferred nomination of its candidates to give time to the Congress so that Congress party could take a decision. "The Congress made an about turn over the issue of alliance and refused to have any alliance in Delhi. It exposed their true character," said senior AAP leader Gopal Rai. Gopal Rai said that now the party will defeat BJP in Delhi on its own. Gopal Rai said that remaining six AAP candidates will file their nomination paper in Delhi on Monday. Dilip Pandey will file nomination from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Atishi Marlena will file her nomination from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in presence of deputy chief minister Manish Shishodia. While Brajesh Goyal file his nomination from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, AAP candidate Gugan Singh will file his nomination from North-West Delhi Lok Sabha seat in presence of the party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. AAP candidate Pankaj Gupta will file his nomination from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, he will be joined by his party colleagues Satyendra Jain and Imran Hussain. AAP candidate Raghav Chaddha will file his nomination from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Polling for all 7 Lok Sabha seats in capital Delhi will take place in the sixth phase on May 12.