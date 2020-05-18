Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary asks migrants to assemble at Ghazipur, booked for lockdown violation

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary booked for violating lockdown norms. (File)

A team of Delhi Police on Sunday visited the residence of Congress leader Anil Chaudhary here to grill him for allegedly violating lockdown and calling migrant labourers to East district’s Ghazipur area in violation of the ongoing lockdown. Anil is also the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

According to police, a FIR has been filed against Anil for flouting the lockdown. The case against Anil was registered on the basis of a complaint received by SI Anuj Kumar.

“We have registered an FIR under IPC section 188 against Chaudhary for violating the norms of lockdown. Some of his workers have also been named in the FIR. Further investigations are on,” DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

Anil had on Sunday morning tweeted that police had detained him at the residence. “I don’t know why. I will let you know the reason as soon as I am given one,” he shared on the micro-blogging site.

He later issued a statement in which the politician said that the Congress is doing what the BJP and CM Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP have failed to do in the national capital. He alleged that Congress leaders are being harassed for helping the migrants.

“The police informed me in the morning that I was detained and was not allowed to leave the house… We are maintaining social distancing and will continue to help migrant workers through this hardship no matter what,” he said.

SI Anuj Kumar said that he was doing his duty at National Highway Number 24 on Sunday morning when groups of migrant labourers were seen walking from Delhi towards the Ghazipur border. Cops on duty questioned them and found that they came from different areas of Delhi. They were told that transport arrangements had been made for them to go back to their native places, he said.

“We have been told all transport arrangements have been made by Anil Chaudhary for them and food arrangements were made by his party,” SI Kumar stated.

The cop said they faced problems after a huge number of migrants gathered at the border and social distancing norms were thrown to the wind.

“After a lot of efforts and discussion, we managed to disperse the crowd and the situation was controlled. Legal action should be taken against Anil Chaudhary for making false promises to these people,” he said.

Police said it was revealed during investigation that Anil Chaudhary and some others had on Saturday night visited Ghazipur. There was a possibility that he will visit Ghazipur again on Sunday morning.