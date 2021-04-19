‘Nahi lagayenge mask, kya kar loge’: Delhi Police arrests Daryaganj couple from viral video for violating mask rule

In the video, while cops are seen calmly asking the couple for the reason behind not wearing masks, the man and woman start misbehaving with them. (Photo:ANI/Twitter)

Delhi Lockdown Update: The Delhi Police arrested the Daryaganj couple from the viral video for violating the Covid protocols on Monday. The couple, identified as Abha Gupta and Pankaj Dutta, were seen misbehaving with the cops in Delhi’s Daryaganj area on Sunday. The video, which has gone viral, showed the woman shouting at the on-duty cops when she was asked for not wearing the face mask. Both Gupta and her husband insisted that they won’t wear face masks. Not only masks, but the couple also didn’t have the mandatory curfew pass that was required for stepping out during the weekend curfew. While Dutta was arrested on Sunday itself, news agency ANI says that the wife has been arrested on Monday.

Also Read: Lockdown in Delhi from tonight, PM Modi to talk with doctors, pharma companies

In the video, while cops are seen calmly asking the couple for the reason behind not wearing masks, the man and woman start misbehaving with them. ‘Nahi lagayenge mask, kya kar loge (We won’t wear mask, what will you do),’ the couple said. At one point in the video, the woman says that what if ‘she kisses her husband’. According to the police, the couple is a resident of West Patel Nagar. They have been booked under various sections of the Delhi Disaster Management Act.

#WATCH | A couple misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area earlier today after they were stopped & asked the reason for not wearing face masks. “An FIR under various sections of IPC has been lodged against them,” say police. (Video source – Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/hv1rMln3CU — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

The video has been posted on several social media sites and people are reacting angrily. Many say that it is because of such people that India is facing this grim situation. The Delhi Police kept on reminding the couple about the High Court order that states that even if a person is also in the car, she/he has to wear a face mask. Later the husband said that it was the wife, who was not ‘allowing’ him to wear the mask.

Delhi will enter total lockdown from 10 pm today. The six-day lockdown is an attempt by the Arvind Kejriwal government to not only break the chain but also save the collapsing health infrastructure. Apart from Delhi, Rajasthan has also imposed stringent rules. The lockdown-like curbs will be in force till May 3rd. India on Monday registered yet another biggest-ever spike with over 2.7 lakh new Covid-19 infections and over 1,600 deaths.