Delhi: Local BJP leader shot dead outside home in Mayur Vihar, accused at large

A local BJP leader was shot dead outside his residence in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been as 42-year-old Jitu Chaudhary.

The body was found by a police constable. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said that a few empty cartridges and other crucial evidence has been recovered from the crime scene.

DCP East Priyanka Kashyap said that search was underway for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage to find the accused.