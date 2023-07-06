scorecardresearch
Delhi rains Live Updates: Delhi-NCR receives heavy showers, IMD says more to follow

Delhi-NCR witnessed dark clouds along with heavy rainfall on Thursday morning. This has led to waterlogging in several areas. Read all the latest weather updates here.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Vehicles move through a waterlogged road amid heavy rains in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Delhi rains news live updates: Thunderstorms, heavy rains and gusty winds lashed Delhi, Noida and other regions on Thursday morning leading to severe waterlogging. Commuters faced long traffic jams at DND flyway in Noida and several areas in Ghaziabad during peak office hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers for the day. Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain are expected over and adjoining areas of Delhi and isolated places of Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, NCR (Loni Dehat) for the next few hours.

Delhi news live updates: Follow Financial Express for more weather updates, traffic jam and other related news in New Delhi.

11:30 (IST) 6 Jul 2023
IMD issues yellow alert for Kerala’s Kottayam

A few residential areas in Kottayam city faced waterlogging following incessant rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the district today. (ANI)

11:28 (IST) 6 Jul 2023
Kakkad River overflows, enters residential areas in Kerala’s Kannur

The Kakkad River overflowed and entered residential areas in Kannur city following heavy rainfall in Kerala. Makeshift barricading was put up to discourage people from using the routes that were flooded.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1676806283998138368

11:24 (IST) 6 Jul 2023
Indian roads suffer most during monsoon. Know key reasons

While government keeps developing many new expressways, the root cause of potholes, cracked roads during monsoon remains unsolved. In recent days, craters were formed on roads in various Indian cities owing to monsoon rains. Yesterday, a large chunk of the road caved in Delhi’s Janakpuri. Other such incidents of craters being formed were witnessed in Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Read more

Delhi
First published on: 06-07-2023 at 10:44 IST

