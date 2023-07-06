Delhi rains Live Updates: Delhi-NCR receives heavy showers, IMD says more to follow

Delhi rains news live updates: Thunderstorms, heavy rains and gusty winds lashed Delhi, Noida and other regions on Thursday morning leading to severe waterlogging. Commuters faced long traffic jams at DND flyway in Noida and several areas in Ghaziabad during peak office hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers for the day. Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain are expected over and adjoining areas of Delhi and isolated places of Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, NCR (Loni Dehat) for the next few hours.

Live Updates

