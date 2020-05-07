Liquor sale in Delhi: To cut long queues, Arvind Kejriwal looks to replicate Amarinder Singh, Mamata Banerjee’s idea

Huge crowd was witnessed at liquor shops across the country when they were opened after nearly 40 days of lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Delhi liquor shops open: In a bid to check the massive crowds lining up outside liquor shops during the lockdown, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is mulling the option of home delivering alcohol. According to a report in The Indian Express, the government is discussing the possibility of home delivery until the lockdown is lifted. The third phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown will end on May 17.

An official said that discussions are at a preliminary stage and there were major challenges with regard to the implementation of the plan. The main concern, he said, is related to the government’s capacity to deliver bottles because demand is very high in Delhi.

“The biggest issue that needs to be resolved, if we go forward with this, is that of back-end operations. In a city like Delhi, demand is going to be high. We have to see if we have the capacity to fulfil that demand…,” the official told IE.

Notably, the Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration have already announced home delivery of liquor. In West Bengal, the government has also allowed home delivery of liquor. The State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) has launched a dedicated website through which people over 21 years of age can place orders. The move was aimed at avoiding large gatherings at liquor shops that have been permitted to resume business after a gap of 40 days.

The Delhi government mulling the home delivery option comes days after it allowed government-owned liquor shops to resume operation while following social distancing rules. The shops are allowed to open between 9 am and 6:30 pm. Long queues, extending for a km in some areas, were seen over the past three days outside liquor shops across the city even as the city government hiked prices by 70%.

While in some places, people have followed the social distancing norms, there were also incidents where police had to struggle to enforce them.

While liquor worth Rs 4 crore was sold on Monday, the sale stood at Rs 7.65 crore which includes the newly introduced Corona cess of Rs 3.15 crore.