Delhi Liquor Policy scam case: Manish Sisodia alleges he was pressurised to join BJP during CBI interrogation; agency denies claim

After nine hours of questioning, Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had “pressurised” him to join BJP and lured him with an offer to become the Chief Minister. However, the central agency rubbished Sisodia’s claims and stated that the probe was conducted “in a professional and legal manner,” reported The Indian Express.



Sisodia is being investigated for his alleged role in several procedural and financial irregularities in connection with the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy. In August, Sisodia was named as the top accused in the CBI’s FIR.

Also Read | Delhi Liquor Policy: CBI to question Manish Sisodia at 11 am; Sisodia says, ‘They want to arrest me and stop my campaign in Gujarat’



After the probe ended, Sisodia claimed that the CBI was less interested in the case and more intent on getting him to join BJP in a bid to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi. Sisodia further claimed that the BJP’s infamous ‘Operation Lotus’ was at play, IE reported. Sisodia said that the CBI threatened him that the cases against him will continue and he might meet the same fate as his colleague Satyendar Jain, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case, the report further stated. Sisodia added that it was clear to him that there was no scam involved in Delhi’s previous excise policy.

Strongly refuting the claims, the CBI said in a statement, as reported by IE: “Some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Shri Manish Sisodia has stated on camera that during his questioning with CBI, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations. CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that examination of Shri Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per law.”

Also Read | CBI summons Manish Sisodia in connection with excise policy scam

Meanwhile, Sisodia has not been called for the second round of questioning yet. The central probing agency is in the process of verifying Sisodia’s statements and “further action will be taken as per requirements of investigation”, reported IE.



As Sisodia appeared at the CBI headquarters in Delhi, huge protests broke out around the CGO complex, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 were in effect, with the Delhi Police detaining at least 119 people. The list of detainees included 16 AAP legislators and MP Sanjay Singh.



Ahead of Sisodia’s questioning, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the case against his deputy was “completely fake”, while Sisodia took to Twitter and wrote that the BJP is trying to stop him from campaigning in Gujarat.