Delhi Liquor Policy scam case: AAP’s Sanjay Singh, other leaders detained for violating prohibitory orders by protesting outside CBI office over probe against Manish Sisodia

Following the CBI summon to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning in the now-withdrawn excise policy, Delhi Police on Monday detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh along with several protesters for violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 in place near the CGO complex, said police officials, as reported by news agency PTI.

The senior AAP leader was detained for unlawfully assembling protesters at the site where Section 144 is imposed, a senior police officer told PTI.

Ahead of his questioning, Sisodia claimed that the CBI will arrest him in a bid to derail his campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat. Sisodia called the case against him “fake” and said that the agency didn’t find anything upon conducting multiple searches of his personal belongings. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia wrote in Hindi, “CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate.”

The central agency is probing Sisodia’s connection with the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy as the CBI has claimed that there were several gaps in the formulation and implementation of the new liquor policy, that benefitted the liquor lobby and had caused a huge loss to Delhi’s exchequer. Sisodia was among the 15 persons who were named in the CBI’s FIR. The Deputy CM was named as the key suspect in the case.

On Monday, BJP’s Sambit Patra, in a press conference, claimed that the party, which was initially formed to tackle corruption, has become one of the “biggest corrupt party”, reported PTI. Reacting to Sisodia raising slogans in his car on his way to the CBI office, Patra said that it looked as if AAP “had won the world cup on corruption,” reported PTI.