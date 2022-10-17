Delhi Liquor Policy: CBI to question Manish Sisodia at 11 am; Sisodia says, ‘They want to arrest me and stop my campaign in Gujarat’

On a day the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is slated to probe Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister on Monday claimed that the CBI has filed a “fake” case against him in a bid to stop him from campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat.

मेरे ख़िलाफ़ पूरी तरह से फ़र्ज़ी केस बनाकर इनकी तैयारी मुझे गिरफ़्तार करने की है. मुझे आने वाले दिनों में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए गुजरात जाना था। ये लोग गुजरात बुरी तरह से हार रहे हैं। इनका मक़सद मुझे गुजरात चुनाव प्रचार में जाने से रोकना है। 1/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 17, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia wrote in Hindi, “They are preparing to arrest me by making a completely fake case against me. I was to go to Gujarat for election campaign in the coming days. These people are losing Gujarat badly. Their purpose is to stop me from going to Gujarat election campaign.”

The senior AAP leader blamed BJP for trying to stop him from visiting Gujarat, stating that the central probing agency returned empty handed after raiding his residence.



“When I went to Gujarat, I told the people of Gujarat that we will build wonderful schools like Delhi for your children in Gujarat too. People are very happy. But these people do not want good schools to be built in Gujarat also, people of Gujarat should also study and progress,” Sisodia further tweeted.



Sisodia is set to appear before the CBI at 11 am today. In August, the CBI raided Sisodia’s residence and named him the prime accused in their FIR. The CBI had launched a probe into the now-withdrawn excise policy upon the recommendation of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The CBI, in its FIR, claimed that Sisodia, who was heading the excise department, executed the new policy in haste, without the necessary approval of Saxena.

Earlier, Kejriwal had termed the case against Sisodia as “fake” and tweeted, “Nothing was found in the raid at the residence of Manish and his bank locker. The case against him is totally fake. He had to go to Gujarat for campaigning that’s why he is being arrested but the campaigning will not stop. Every person in Gujarat is campaigning for the AAP in Gujarat.”