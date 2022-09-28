Delhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal says Vijay Nair arrested as he refused to name Manish Sisodia during probe

A fay after the arrest of AAP communication-in-charge and former CEO of Only Much Louder (OML) event management company Vijay Nair by the CBI in connection with the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal backed Nair, calling him a small-time worker with no links to the liquor industry.

Baffled by Nair’s arrest, Kejriwal said, “Vijay Nair was a small-time party worker who was looking after the communication strategy in Gujarat. He had done some great work in Punjab. Now, he was working with the social media team in Gujarat to improve outreach in the poll-bound state. I don’t understand how a social media strategist can even be remotely connected with the liquor scam in Delhi.”

Also Read | CBI arrests former CEO of Only Much Louder and AAP member Vijay Nair

Nair was named as one of the 13 accused in CBI’s FIR after the central probing agency had raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in Delhi. Sisodia was named as the top accused in connection with the same case which involved policy irregularities benefiting private liquor licensees in return for financial kickbacks, as claimed by the CBI in its FIR.

“He was regularly being probed. There was tremendous pressure on him to reveal Sisodia’s name to the agency. After repeated attempts, they finally arrested him when they failed to break the integrity of an honest man. They couldn’t find a single evidence even after raiding his home and searching his bank locker. They couldn’t find anything on Sisodia as well even after raiding his house,” said Kejriwal.

Also Read | What is the Delhi liquor policy case and why is Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under CBI scanner?

Predicting Sisodia’s arrest next week, Kejriwal, without directly mentioning BJP, said, “They are trying to break the party by using all kinds of dirty tricks. Previously, they arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on a fake case. Then, they arrested Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in a fake case. Now, they have arrested Vijay Nair in a fake case. Next week, it will be Sisodia’s turn.”

Calling upon all AAP workers to be ready for arrest at some point, Kejriwal said, “They will put you behind bars by slapping false cases. Are you ready to sacrifice for the nation like Bhagat Singh? Are you ready to go to jail?”