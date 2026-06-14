West Asia tensions have pushed fuel prices higher, driving up power procurement costs by roughly 31 per cent, but Delhi’s government has limited the consumer-facing increase to just 2.4 per cent, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said on Saturday (June 13). The Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) is an established provision under India’s electricity laws that allows power utilities to pass through changes in the cost of fuel and power procurement.

“The Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) is not a new mechanism. The country’s electricity laws permit power companies to adjust for the rising costs of the fuel used to generate electricity,” Ashish Sood told news agency ANI. He said the recent revision was prompted by a substantial increase in fuel costs tied to developments in West Asia and other contributing factors.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Ashish Sood says, "The Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) is not a new mechanism. The country's electricity laws permit power companies to adjust for the rising costs of the fuel used to generate electricity. Fuel costs have been surging over the past… pic.twitter.com/wEvgRFtmWi — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

Fears of a wider conflict in West Asia have intensified as of June 2026, with renewed exchanges between the United States and Iran straining a fragile ceasefire and pushing military activity across multiple fronts. Reports indicate increased US military deployments in the Gulf and US forces reportedly intercepted Iranian attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz—a critical oil transit route—amid rising concerns over maritime security and regional stability.

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What was the scale of the increase?

Power minister Sood explained that, when averaged across different sources, power purchase costs rose by about 31 per cent last month (in May) because of the surge in fuel costs. That sharp rise would ordinarily translate into a much larger adjustment under PPAC, but regulators have intervened to blunt the impact on consumers.

Regulatory intervention and capped increase

“However, up to March 31, the District Resource Centre (DRC), following government intervention, had allowed a PPAC of only 14.5 per cent. Even now, despite a 31 per cent rise in costs, an increase of only 2.4 per cent has been permitted,” the minister said.

The latest revision moves the PPAC from the earlier 14.5 per cent to approximately 17.5–17.9 per cent, according to Sood. He described this regulatory decision as a deliberate effort to shield households and businesses from the full burden of higher procurement costs.

Consumer protection and government stance

Minister Sood emphasised the Delhi government’s priority of limiting the effect of rising electricity costs on consumers. “Our government is fully committed to ensuring that the impact of electricity prices on consumers is minimised as much as possible,” he said, adding that authorities are closely monitoring the evolving situation and will continue efforts to protect consumers from further increases.

What this means for consumers and utilities?

For consumers: The permitted increase of about 2.4 per cent on top of the previous PPAC level means electricity bills will see a modest rise relative to the sharp underlying procurement-cost increase.

For utilities and distributors: The capped adjustment may squeeze margins or require the use of reserves or other measures to bridge the gap between higher procurement costs and lower permitted recovery.

With fuel markets influenced by geopolitical developments in West Asia, Ashish Sood warned that costs could remain volatile. The government and regulators will continue to monitor fuel and power procurement trends and may revise PPAC levels further if conditions warrant, while attempting to balance the financial health of power suppliers with consumer affordability.