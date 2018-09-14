Delhi LG Anil Baijal mulls Chhattisgarh-like oxy-zone in national capital

Oxy-zone is a green open public space consisting of dedicated walkways, jogging lanes, separate areas for yoga and meditation for the people of Raipur.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is mulling setting up a special ‘oxy-zone’, as developed in Chhattisgarh’s Atal Nagar (Naya Raipur), in the national capital, according to an official statement issued Friday.

Oxy-zone is a green open public space consisting of dedicated walkways, jogging lanes, separate areas for yoga and meditation for the people of Raipur.

The Lieutenant Governor had urged the Chhattisgarh government to provide information regarding jungle safari and oxy-zone in the state. A delegation of senior officials led by Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Ajay Singh met Baijal here on Friday in this regard, it said.

In the meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary gave a detailed presentation on development of jungle safari in Atal Nagar and oxy-zone and its functioning, the statement said. The Lieutenant Governor appreciated both the projects.

“The Chief Secretary said that if required Chhattisgarh government would provide all possible assistance to develop such facilities in Delhi,” the state government said in the statement. Chhattisgarh Forest Development Corporation Managing Director Rajesh Govardhan and Additional Resident Commissioner Ritu Sain were present in the meeting.