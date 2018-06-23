Delhi LG Anil Baijal inspects Rani Jhansi flyover project site, asks to finish work before August 15

Baijal was accompanied by senior officials from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. (IE)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal today inspected the site of the much-delayed Rani Jhansi Grade Separator, an ambitious flyover project in north Delhi, and directed various departments to complete the work ahead of August 15, officials said.

Baijal was accompanied by senior officials from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), railways, PWD, traffic police and city administration.

The inspection was also attended by M M Rao from IIT Delhi and Rajiv Goel, Senior Principal Scientist, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), along with their teams, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

“The Lt Governor directed all departments concerned to complete their works within the given timelines so that the project can be dedicated to the public before August 15,” it said.

Incidently, Union minister Harsh Vardhan recently had said that “the work on the flyover was stuck for many years but I took it up aggressively and its construction will be completed by August this year”.

The 1.6-km-long flyover from near St Stephen’s Hospital to Filmistaan Cinema, was originally scheduled to be completed by 2010, but has missed several deadlines.

Once opened, it will benefit residents of areas like Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Gulabi Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Paharganj, Azad Market and surrounding areas.

Railway officials said that the construction work on their part was nearly completed.

NDMC officials also submitted that the construction work on their part was in the last stage and would be completed by July 31, simultaneously with the special safety audit by CRRI and IIT-Delhi.

Beautification and horticultural works have also been undertaken simultaneously, it said.