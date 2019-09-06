Delhi: Labourer killed, 13 others injured as lift comes crashing down at under-construction DDA site

The wire of the lift carrying the labourers snapped causing the accident. (Express Photo)

Lift falls at DDA contruction site: A labourer was killed and 13 others were injured when a lift they were in crashed down at an under-construction site of the Delhi Development Authority on Thursday morning. The worker who died in the accident has been identified as Sanjay Singh who hailed from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place in Narela area of outer Delhi where the DDA is constructing category II residential apartments. The civil work is being done by a private company – Ahluwalia Contracts Private Limited.

DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma told The Indian Express that an FIR about causing death due to negligence has been filed in the matter. Sharma said that initial investigations have revealed that the wire of the lift, which was being used to take construction materials to the upper floors, snapped resulting in the accident.

The DDA announced that the family members of the deceased and those injured will be provided with compensation as per the law.

“A trolley meant for carrying labourers, preparing for painting jobs outside of dwelling units, fell down due to some mechanical failure. The DDA has directed the contractor to pay suitable compensation, applicable under relevant labour laws, to the family of the deceased and injured. The Superintending Engineer of the DDA has been entrusted to enquire into the safety lapses at site,” the authority said in a statement.

Sanjay Singh, the labourer who died in the tragic incident, was a painter. He was being paid Rs 500 per day for the job by the contractor, his brother Manveer told Indian Express. Sanjay had joined the work recently after celebrating Rakhi with his family last month.