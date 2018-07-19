Delhi labour panel recommends direct hiring of contract workers by government

​​​
The contract labour board of Delhi has recommended for direct hiring of contractual workers by various government departments instead of employing outsourcing agencies for the purpose.

New Delhi | Published: July 19, 2018
The recommendation was made yesterday by the board in its meeting chaired by Delhi Labour minister Gopal Rai.

The contract labour board of Delhi has recommended for direct hiring of contractual workers by various government departments instead of employing outsourcing agencies for the purpose. The recommendation was made yesterday by the board in its meeting chaired by Delhi Labour minister Gopal Rai. ” The board has recommended direct contract of workers with various government departments, who are currently hired through outsourcing agencies,” a Delhi government statement said.

The board also proposed appointment of labour welfare officers by the departments to ensure effective supervision, management and compliances under various labour laws, it said. During discussion in the meeting, it was noted that the present system of outsourcing of personnel leads to non-payment of provident fund and other allowances besides incurring different charges and taxes.

