Delhi L-G’s office says Jama Masjid to revoke order on entry of women: Report

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid has agreed to revoke the order banning the entry of “women who come alone” and use the place of worship “to meet boys”, the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena told The Indian Express on Thursday, hours after the order put up outside the mosque triggered a controversy.

“Imam Bukhari has agreed to revoke the order, with the request that visitors respect and maintain the sanctity of the Mosque,” IE quoted officials as saying.

According to IE, the Shahi Imam has also told the publication that the board outside the mosque would be removed. According to officials at the L-G office, L-G VK Saxena spoke to Shahi Imam Bukhari and requested him to rescind the order.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said she was issuing a notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid over its order on the entry of women. “The decision to stop the entry of women into Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. A woman has as much right to worship as a man. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid. No one has the right to ban the entry of women like this,” Maliwal tweeted.

Jama Masjid Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sabiullah Khan had earlier said that there is no restriction on the entry of women, but only those who “come here alone, give time to men, do wrong things, make videos”.