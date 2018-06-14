Delhi L-G vs AAP: Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, seeks intervention to end governance impasse

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to address a press conference at CM residence, in New Delhi on Monday. ( PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to break the ongoing impasse between the Aam Aadmi Party government and bureaucrats who are on ‘strike’ for the last four months. In his letter, the CM who is on a sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence since Monday, accused the L-G of doing ‘nothing’ to break the logjam despite repeated requests made by AAP leaders. He noted that the Centre and the L-G have control over the IAS officers and they had been working under the Delhi government.

“As L-G is doing nothing to end IAS officers’ strike, Delhi government and the people of Delhi request you (PM) with folded hands to get the strike called off immediately so the Delhi Government can resume its work,” Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

The CM appealed to the PM to immediately intervene into the matter so that the Delhi government can address the issue of rising air pollution in the city. He said that the government has failed to address the rising level of air pollution as officials are not attending meetings with the ministers. “Pollution in Delhi is a major problem. Earlier, we used to have a meeting every 15 days to check for measures to curb pollution. But now because of the strike, we did not have any meeting,” he added.

The national capital has once again slipped to the ‘severe’ category in air pollution with the city witnessing a rise in duststorm in last few days.

Kejriwal also said that cleaning of drains, renovation of schools, setting up of Mohalla clinics and many others projects are hit due to the IAS officers’ ‘strike’. “Due to strike, several works are being affected,” he mentioned.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and ministers Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Jain are on a sit-in protest at the L-G’s residence since Monday demanding an order be passed to the officers to end their ongoing ‘strike’; initiate action against the officials who have struck the works and permission be granted to city government’s scheme of door-step delivery of ration.

Meanwhile, Environment minister Imran Hussain has said that he had convened a meeting of officials to discuss the issue of rising level of air pollution but the L-G called a meeting of city government’s officials at the same time. Hussain alleged this was to give them an excuse not to attend his meeting.