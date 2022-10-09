Delhi L-G responds to ‘love letter’ jibe, writes ‘Kartavya’ letter to Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena wrote an official ‘Kartavya’ letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him and his ministers of “running away” from their constitutional duties and administrative responsibilities, The Indian Express reported.

Commenting on the subject, Kejriwal on Saturday in a tweet in Hindi said, “Another love letter has come today.”

In another tweet, Kejriwal said that there was nothing to worry. “The BJP through the L-G is bent on destroying the lives of people of Delhi. Every day they create a fuss over something. I want to assure Delhi people – there is no need to worry, till your son is alive I won’t let any harm come to you,” the AAP convenor said.

बीजेपी LG के ज़रिए दिल्ली के लोगों की ज़िंदगी तबाह करने पर तुली है। रोज़ ये लोग किसी ना किसी बात को लेकर बखेड़ा कर देते हैं।



मैं दिल्लीवासियों को भरोसा दिलाता हूँ- जब तक आपका ये बेटा ज़िंदा है, चिंता मत करना। आपका बाल भी बांका नहीं करने दूँगा। https://t.co/4l5zyLc2v9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 8, 2022

The Governor alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and leaders are “crossing all limits of propriety and are running away from constitutional duties, administrative responsibilities and governance”, further alleging that the AAP government “which runs on the support of ads and speeches, seems to be alienating itself from actual work.”

As per the IE report, Saxena in a six-page letter, listed various matters, including the excise policy, allegations of grave irregularities in the construction of school buildings, missing signature of the CM on important files sent to the L-G, pending audit, power subsidy, teacher recruitment, and other matters, asking if he was wrong in doing so, reported news agency PTI.

The letter said, “Dear Arvind Kejriwal ji, please take cognizance and context of the baseless, factless and misleading statements being spread by your Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and party men. I regret that you and your leaders have crossed all limits of propriety and are running away from constitutional duties, administrative responsibilities and governance. Your government, which runs on the support of ads and speeches, seems to be alienating itself from actual work.”

Underlining his commitment to the Constitution and the people of Delhi, the L-G added, “I hope you will accept the ‘kartavya letter’ by the guardian of Delhi, which you call as ‘prem patra’ (love letter), and will follow the advice.”

Saxena’s letter came after the CM took a jibe at the L-G’s missives referring to them as “love letters”. “In the last six months, my wife has not written as many love letters as L-G sahib has written to me. L-G sahib, chill a bit. And tell your super boss, chill a little,” Kejriwal had said in a tweet.