Delhi L-G imposes ESMA to prohibit strike by contractual workers of DTC

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (File photo)

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to prohibit contractual workers of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) from striking work, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The contractual employees — drivers and conductors — began their strike earlier this week over their various demands, including restoring their wages that were reduced by DTC after a court order.

The Lieutenant Governor, in exercise of his powers, has declared DTC services as essential and prohibited the strike by contractual employees, the corporation said in the statement.

The Essential Services Maintenance Act will be in force for six months.

Manoj Sharma, the president of DTC Contractual Workers Union, however, asserted that the strike would continue “indefinitely”. “Many policemen are here. They may detain us to end the strike,” he added.

The “unauthorised” strike by the contractual employees that began on October 22 has disrupted transport services and caused inconvenience and hardship to the public, DTC said.

All the employees, including contractual workers, have been directed to report to their units and depot for duty failing which strict action will be taken against them, it said.

The DTC Workers Unity Centre has in the meantime served a notice for a one-day strike on October 29.

The strike is being supported by other trade unions in DTC such as the DTC Workers Union (affiliated to AITUC) and the DTC Employees Congress (affiliated to INTUC).