Delhi L-G Anil Baijal not attending NITI Aayog meeting; Kejriwal falls for false news

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday fell for a false a news claiming that Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal attended the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kejriwal, who is on a dharna for the last six days, fumed over LG’s alleged decision to attend Niti Aayog meet. “Under which provision of the Constitution does LG have powers to replace the Chief Minister? I have not authorised him to go in my place,” Kejriwal tweeted. However, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kanth confirmed that Baijal didn’t attend the meet.

“This is totally incorrect. Lt. Governor of Delhi is not present at the Fourth Meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog,” Kant told ANI. Currently sitting on a hunger strike, Kejriwal skipped a meeting with chaired by PM Modi, attended with Chief Ministers, Lt. Governors, Union Ministers and Special Invitees.

