Delhi Kirari fire: Kejriwal government announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to next of kin of those killed

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 23, 2019 12:45:47 PM

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area, killing at least nine people, including three children, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

Delhi Kirari fire, delhi fire, fire in kirari today, fire in delhi today, Arvind KejriwalEight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call of a fire at a house in Kirari was received at 12.30 am. (PTI)

The Delhi government on Monday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in a fire in Kirari area. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government will also bear the expenses of the injured and will give them Rs one lakh. A massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi’s Kirari area, killing at least nine people, including three children, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

“I got to know that 9 people have died. One by burn injuries while the eight died due to suffocation. Three are injured and admitted to the hospital. We have given the order of the SDM investigation. “Rs 10 lakh compensation for the every deceased while the government will bear the expenses of the injured and will give them Rs one lakh,” Jain said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call of a fire at a house in Kirari was received at 12.30 am. The ground floor of the building housed a godown for clothes while the other three floors were residential in nature, according to the fire services. The blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am, a DFS official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi Kirari fire: Kejriwal government announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to next of kin of those killed
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Prove your words with deeds, Kerala CM tells Narendra Modi
2Congress wrongly portraying BJP as communal: Goa Deputy CM
3Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live: Trends show JMM-Congress-RJD crossing majority mark of 41, Hemant Soren set to be CM