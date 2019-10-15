Delhi: Bike-borne men snatch Metropolitan Magistrate’s phone in Kamla Nagar

Photo for representation. (File Photo/PTI)

Delhi snatching news: At a time when the Delhi Police is patting its own back for nabbing the men who snatched Prime Minister Narendra Modi niece’s mobile phones and purse, yet another snatching case involving high-profile person has come to light. Bike-borne assailants snatched the mobile phone of a Metropolitan Magistrate in north Delhi’s Kamla Nagar area.

The incident took place late on Monday when he was returning from a restaurant after having dinner with his family. As soon as the magistrate took out his phone to receive a call, the bike-borne snatchers pounced on him and fled away from the spot, news agency ANI reported.

The police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

More to follow.