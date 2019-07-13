Delhi: 3 killed in massive factory fire in Jhilmil industrial area

The factory is situated in a narrow lane in Jhilmil industrial area. (Photo/ANI)

Jhilmil factory fire: At least three people have been killed and several others are feared trapped inside a factory building in Shahdara’s Jhilmil area where a massive fire broke out on Saturday.

Fire officials said they received information about the fire at about 9.30 am and soon 31 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The factory where plastic goods are manufactured is situated inside a narrow lane in the industrial area making it difficult for fire trucks to reach the actual spot.

Rescue and fire work was underway till the filing of this report.

More details are awaited.