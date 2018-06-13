Delhi jeweller gunned down in front of 12-year-old son by assailants

The heist was carried out by three men who were spotted in another robbing incident in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area on April 28.

In a shocking turn of events, a 40-year-old jeweller from North Delhi was gunned down by three armed assailants in front of his 12-year-old son yesterday. The jeweller, who has been identified as Hemank Kaushal was shot during a robbery attempt on Tuesday afternoon in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, reports The Indian Express. The entire act was caught on CCTV.

The heist was carried out by three men who were spotted in another robbing incident in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area on April 28. Delhi Police said assailants in both heists were wearing same clothes.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said, “He stayed with his family above the jewellery shop. He was at his shop on Tuesday afternoon when his son joined him and started studying there.” As per police, the incident happened at 4 pm on Tuesday when Kaushal was at his door when three people, who can be seen wearing helmets at per CCTV footage, arrived on a bike and marched inside.

The senior police officer said, “Wielding pistols, they threatened to shoot him, his son and the workers. They made them lie down on the floor and started putting the jewellery and cash in their bag.” The police officer also highlighted the fact that as the assailants were leaving, the jeweller tried to fight back and pinned one of the assailants on the sofa. In response, the men shot him in the chest and fled the spot, leaving the young boy with his father’s body.

Soon after hearing gunshots, the family member rushed to the jeweller shop. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Police are yet to check the value of the stolen jewellery.

“Police rushed to the spot with forensic experts and a dog squad. Prima facie it appears that the assailants knew that the shop was fitted with CCTV cameras,” an officer said. Police have found similarity with a robbery case from Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh. On April 28, a gang of armed robbers robbed a jewellery store and fled with valuables worth Rs 6 lakh. Police also said assailants in Adarsh Nagar were wearing same clothes as they did in Shalimar Bagh’s heist.

Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the accused.