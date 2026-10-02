Several student organisations have called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The groups are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing concerns about the Election Commission’s operations and its management of voter lists.

DCP Sachin Sharma confirmed to PTI that authorities have not given permission for any protest or march at Jantar Mantar. He stated that preventive steps have already been taken and reminded the public that Section 163 of the BNSS is currently in force across New Delhi. Under these restrictions, unauthorised sit-ins, protests or demonstrations are not permitted. Sharma urged people to follow the law and cooperate with the police.

#WATCH | Delhi | Security heightened at Jantar Mantar in view of a call for protest by activists, political leaders and civil society representatives against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision and demanding accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner. Entry and exit… pic.twitter.com/x58ENirt09 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

Jantar Mantar Stir: Who is protesting and why?

The planned march is being held by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha (RJD) and senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan are also a part of the protests.

A delegation led by AISA president Neha Bora had earlier submitted an “intimation letter” to the Parliament Street police station, listing details of the proposed gathering. The list included activist Yogendra Yadav, social activist Nikhil Dey and educationist Nandita Narain, among others. Delhi Police acknowledged receipt of the letter but stamped it with a clear note- “This is not a permission. It is only an acknowledgement of your letter.”

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading separate protests over the NEET paper leak and now the SIR issue, has announced parallel actions in Mumbai and other cities, though it says it will remain an independent movement and not formally join the Opposition’s Parliamentary protest on Oct 6.

The controversy erupted after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to certain decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.

While the Election Commission later clarified that all decisions, including those on SIR, were taken unanimously by the three-member panel, Opposition has countered saying this does not address concerns about transparency and fairness.

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Security Tightened: RAF, riot control vehicles deployed

Security forces, including the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) units, have been stationed at Jantar Mantar along with a riot-control vehicle. The deployment follows a call by activists, political figures and civil society groups to protest the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and to demand accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner.

In addition, entry and exit points at several nearby metro stations — Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House and Lok Kalyan Marg — have been shut until further orders.

#WATCH | Delhi: In view of the protest call at Jantar Mantar today, Delhi Police have put up barricades and closed Jantar Mantar Road for traffic Section 163 of the BNS has been imposed at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/2wBFVvhjtn — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

Commuters heading to Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Parliament Street or other parts of Central Delhi have been urged to choose alternative routes ahead of time, factor in extra travel time and obey instructions from Delhi Traffic Police officers on duty.

The advisory by the Delhi Police also makes clear that stopping or parking on or near the restricted stretches is not allowed, as it could worsen congestion.

Section 163 BNSS is in force in New Delhi District. Please read the notice, for better understanding.@PTI_News#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/Zfgrh0biPT — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 2, 2026

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) continues to apply in the designated area under orders from the competent authority. The public has been asked to follow all directions issued by officials and personnel present at the site.