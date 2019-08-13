Delhi Jal Board working to ensure potable drinking water, assures CM Arvind Kejriwal

Published: August 13, 2019 11:17:59 AM

The chief minister, who is also the Chairman of the DJB, said the Board was now working to ensure that the people of Delhi get 24-hour water supply.

The Delhi Jal Board is “working hard” to ensure that tap water is potable in the city and reverse osmosis purifiers are not needed to filter it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

“The Delhi Jal Board is working hard to ensure that the water that u get in ur taps is potable and u shud not need an RO to purify it, as it is in developed countries. I am glad our efforts are paying off. “Now, we are also working hard to ensure that u get 24 hr supply in ur taps (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

 

