Delhi-Jaipur Highway blocked by farmers as protest intensifies

The heads of 32 farmer unions have gone on a hunger strike from today in order to protest against contentious agriculture laws approved by the central government.

On day 19 of their ongoing protest, the agitating farmers blocked both the lanes of NH-8, commonly known as Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Monday. Determined to protest, several hundred farmers have been marching towards Delhi via all its interstate borders and police deployed at border crossings are trying to hold off the march. According to TV media reports, tractors and trolleys have been removed from the roads and police have also detained several leaders driving the protest forward. The farmers are of the view that they will not stop protesting till their central government pays heed to their worries and take back the new farm laws.

As Delhi-Jaipur highway was taken over by the farmers, the highway was blocked for a good 15-20 minutes and this resulted in heavy traffic jams on the highway. Farmers marching towards Delhi on NH8 are keen on joining the other farmers who are also protesting against the new farm laws on the other end of the city.

The heads of 32 farmer unions have gone on a hunger strike from today in order to protest against contentious agriculture laws approved by the central government.