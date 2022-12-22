Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea to travel abroad after court’s objection

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday withdrew her plea to travel to Bahrain to meet her mother after the court objected to her plea, stating that the hearing in the case was at a crucial stage.

Fernandez, an accused in the multi-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, had moved the Patiala House court in Delhi seeking permission to travel to Bahrain, her birth place, to meet her mother.

Fernandez had stated in her plea that she hasn’t met her ailing mother for two years and sought permission to travel to the middle-eastern country from December 23 to January 5.

The Enforcement Directorate had opposed the request by Fernandez seeking permission to travel abroad, stating that the probe in the case was at a crucial juncture and that there was a risk that she may not return to India at all.