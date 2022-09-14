Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez questioned by EOW in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money-laundering case

After three summons, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with the multi-crore money-laundering probe involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, ANI reported.

Visuals showed the actress arriving at the EOW office in Mandir Marg today morning. She was accompanied by her lawyers as she entered the building.

The actress was earlier asked to be present on Monday, but she had cited prior commitments and asked for a date after 15 days. However, the request was rejected, and the actress appeared today, PTI reported. This is the third time that summons were issued to Fernandez to join the ongoing probe by the Delhi Police.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives in Economic Offences Wing in Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case: Actor’s upcoming films that might land in trouble

According to ANI, a police officer said she will be questioned over her relationship with Chandrashekhar as well as the gifts she received from him. Among the questions, she will also be asked how many times she had met or contacted him over phone during the period.

The ED, in its chargesheet, had named Jacqueline as an accused case, and said the actress is “directly or indirectly involved in the proceeds of crime.” It said that the actress knew about the accused conman’s involvement in criminal cases but she chose to overlook his criminal past and indulged in financial transactions with him.

Meanwhile, Pinky irani, who had allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar also arrived at the EOW office to join the probe on Wednesday. She was also summoned by the EOW.

The ED had earlier recorded Fernandez’s statement on August 30 and October 20 last year when she had allegedly admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar. The ED said that the actress had used proceeds of crime and valuable gifts bought using it for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad and that this amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused of cheating several people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces multiple criminal charges against him.

Also Read: ED names actor Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in multi-crore money-laundering scam

Earlier, another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was also probed in connection with the ongoing case on September 3 for six hours.

Nora had earlier recorded her statement on September 13 and October 14 last year with the ED where she had acknowledged receiving gifts from Sukesh and his actor wife Leena.