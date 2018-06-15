Delhi: Intelligence Bureau officer’s car bearing Jammu and Kashmir number plate goes missing, police in a tizzy

A vehicle of an Intelligence Bureau officer has gone missing from Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi, leaving the police officials in a tizzy. According to a report in The Indian Express, the vehicle bears a registration plate of Jammu and Kashmir and it was stolen from outside of the officer’s residence.

The IE report said that police have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident. The clip shows a suspect breaking the lock of the vehicle and fleeing with the vehicle. DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said that several teams have been formed and a massive hunt is underway to nab the accused person. “The car didn’t have a government sticker or logo,” Kumar said.

The report added that officer whose car was stolen is posted in Srinagar and had come to Delhi on June 12 on an official visit. “He came in his official vehicle, bearing a registration plate of Jammu and Kashmir,” a police official said.

According to reports, the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) grade official had driven the Tata Sumo vehicle from IB office in Dhaula Kuan to his residence in Tilak Nagar. Reports suggest that he had reached his home around midnight and parked the vehicle outside his residence. At around 7 am, when he woke up and went outside, he couldn’t locate his car. After searching for the vehicle in the vicinity for several hours, the officer informed the police and filed a theft complaint.

The incident has put the Delhi Police officials on their toes and a massive search for the vehicle has been launched to prevent its misuse by anti-social elements. As soon as the IB officials learned about the incident, they visited the officer at his residence and appealed to the police to take up the matter seriously. This is not the first time when an IB official’s vehicle has been stolen. Earlier in May, an official vehicle of a senior IB official was stolen from a high-security zone in Jaipur.