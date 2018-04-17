Delhi gangrape shocker! Victim claims parents took Rs 5 lakh from accused; read her full statement

A 16-year-old Delhi girl who was allegedly gang-raped by two men has now charged her parents of trying to coax her into changing her statement in court. (Reuters)

In a telling statement on the current state of affairs in the country as far as societal mindsets related to horrifying crimes against women are concerned, a 16-year-old Delhi girl who was allegedly gang-raped by two men has now charged her parents of trying to coax her into changing her statement in court. She has alleged that her parents took Rs 5 lakh as bribe from the accused who raped her in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar area and forced her to change her statement. She further claimed that when she refused to listen to her parents, they beat her.

The girl had gone missing in August last year after which her parents had filed a police complaint. As per the report by the Hindustan Times, she was reportedly taken to multiple places such as Noida and Ghaziabad where she was repeatedly gang-raped. When the victim returned after a week, she told the police that she was held captive by two men who raped her.

On April 10, the girl decided to report the matter to the police. The victim approached police with help from her neighbours, following which a case was registered. She knew that the cash was hidden under the bed. She picked up the money and without counting it, reached the Prem Vihar police chowki, reported HT. On her complaint, the police registered a case of gang rape and arrested the two accused men. They were recently let off on bail.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother has been arrested but her father is still on the run. The girl’s parents were booked under the Juvenile Justice Act and for criminal intimidation, threatening someone to give false evidence and criminal conspiracy. The police, meanwhile, are also looking for the people who were facilitating the crime. The girl has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which sent her to a children’s home.

As per Delhi police data, more than five rape cases were reported on an average every day in the national capital last year, and in most incidents, the accused was known to the victim. The police claimed that in 96.63 percent of the rape cases the accused was known to the victim, with friends or family friends being the perpetrators in 38.99 percent of the cases.