Delhi: IB staffer’s body found in drain, toll now 27; no fresh violence

WHEN he returned to his Khajuri Khas residence around 5 pm on Tuesday, 25-year-old Amit Sharma, a security assistant with the Intelligence Bureau, was curious about what was going on in his locality, one of many hit by the Northeast Delhi violence. A large crowd had gathered in Chand Bagh a few blocks away and Sharma stepped out to see what was happening. On the way he met his father Ravinder Sharma, a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, who reminded him of the tense situation. “Take care of yourself,” he said. Sharma replied: “Don’t worry.”

On Wednesday, Amit’s body was pulled out from a drain in Chand Bagh. His father stood nearby: “Mera beta isi mein hoga (this must be my son),” he said. As the body was taken out, Ravinder rushed forwards and his worst fears came true. There were multiple injuries on the body. His father wept, unable to say a word.

Amit Sharma is among 27 people who have lost their lives in violence at Northeast Delhi over the last three days. While Wednesday passed off without any major incident of violence, the true extent of the riots was revealed as the toll continued to rise. And while Delhi Police has by now lodged 18 FIRs and arrested 106 people, the bloodshed paints a grim picture of how a volatile situation turned communal right under the police’s nose.

The dead include a Head Constable, and residents of both Hindu and Muslim neighbourhoods.

Police said they are probing Amit’s murder, though no arrest has been made in connection with the case so far.

At Amit’s home, his mother Sudha was inconsolable, as angry crowds chanted outside: “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaron saalon ko.” His father later said: “Sab political bana diya hai.”

The family had been in turmoil since Tuesday night itself — when Amit failed to return home by 8 pm, they had started looking at hospitals and police stations.

“We contacted his friends, but no one knew anything. Then everyone started saying he must have been injured and suggested that we check the hospitals. Somebody said four persons had sustained bullet injuries and that we should go to the police station,” Sudha said.

His brother Ankur said: “When we reached Khajuri Khas police station, we were asked to go to the one Gokalpuri. From there we were asked to go to GTB Hospital.”

Sudha added: “Koi bola 55 number mein jao, koi bola 50 mein jao, 25 mein jaao. Upar, neeche karte rahe, lekin Ankit nahi mila.”