Delhi hotel brawl: Massive manhunt underway for former BSP MP’s absconding son, party distances itself from incident

Delhi hotel brawl: Massive manhunt underway for former BSP MP’s absconding son as party distances itself from the incident

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati has distanced itself from the incident where a former party MP’s son was caught on camera brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them inside the Hyatt Regency hotel in Delhi. Senior party leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said, “Whosoever he is, a proper investigation should be done and action should be taken. The incident doesn’t have any connection with BSP. He is neither a leader nor a member of BSP.”

Ashish Pandey is the son of former BSP MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Rakesh Pandey. He was caught brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them inside the premises of five-star hotel Hyatt Regency in the RK Puram area of south Delhi. The incident that was recorded using a mobile phone camera, took place in the wee hours on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have filed a case against Pandey under the Arms Act and various sections of the IPC. Also a lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against Pandey who hails from Lucknow. His brother Rakesh Pandey is a sitting BSP MLA from Jalalpur of Ambedkar Nagar.

The authorities have also alerted airports and a team of Delhi Police reached Lucknow in search of Pandey. The three-member squad of Delhi Police visited Pandey’s house but could not find him. When police reached Pandey’s Vaibhav Khand residence in Gomti Nagar area, a domestic help said that he visited the place once or twice a month.

“We are afraid he (Pandey) might leave the country. So, a look-out circular has been issued at airports across the country. He doesn’t live in Delhi. He has his residence in Lucknow… We are in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police and will be able to arrest him soon,” Delhi’s Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Chaudhry said.

Meanwhile, Hyatt Hotel has issued a statement stating that it is committed to providing safety and security the guests and officials are fully cooperating the police in the probe.