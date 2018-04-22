Delhi horror! Teenager kills two-month-old son over wife’s affair, confesses crime after arrest

The incident came to light on Saturday, around 5.10 pm, when a two-month-old boy was brought to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by his mother. (Representational image, PTI)

Delhi police arrested a teenager for allegedly killing his two-month-old infant in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Saturday evening as he suspected that the child was born out of her wife’s illicit affair.

The father of the child rained punches on him, the police said. The mother of the child is also a minor. The two had got married 10 months ago, police said.

“The incident came to light on Saturday, around 5.10 pm, when a two-month-old boy was brought to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by his mother. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” The Indian Express quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The girl had gone to Palika Bazar to look for a job of a salesgirl leaving the infant behind with her husband. When she returned, she found the baby lying motionless and her husband was nowhere to be seen.

The child was declared brought dead by hospital authorities. Then, the authorities informed the local police, who rushed to the spot. They spoke to the mother, who told them her husband had killed the child.

“She claimed he had a heated argument with her on Saturday afternoon. She works as a domestic help and left for work soon afterward. She alleged he started slapping and kicking their son and fled the spot once the child died,” an officer was quoted as saying.

On the basis of the girl’s statement, a case was registered against her husband under Indian Penal Code Section 302 at Mangolpuri police station. The accused was apprehended from his hideout following a raid, police said.

After sustained questioning by the police, the teenager confessed to the crime and said he suspected his wife of having an affair.

He had earlier been apprehended in several cases of mobile snatching and was currently unemployed.

