Delhi horror: Husband stabs wife to death over infidelity suspicion, arrested



A 32-year-old woman died after being stabbed multiple times by her husband over suspicion of infidelity in Delhi’s Maujpur neighbourhood in the wee hours on Monday.

According to the police, the woman identified as Nisha, was stabbed several times by her husband, Sajid. The police received a PCR call at around 1 am on September 11 about the incident which took place in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur, ANI reported.

The accused was suspicious of his wife having an affair. During a heated argument, he fatally stabbed her, which resulted in her death.

When the police reached the spot, after receiving a distress call, they took the woman to GTB Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

When the incident took place, the couple’s two daughters, aged 11 and 7, were both present at the home. The elder daughter suffered an injury on her hand while trying to rescue her mother from her father, ANI reported.

The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered, police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(With inputs ANI)