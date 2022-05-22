Delhi horror: Bodies of woman, two daughters found in ‘gas chamber’-like flat, suicide note reveals horrifying plan

Three members of a family — a woman in her 50s and her two daughters — were found dead on late Saturday evening inside a flat in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area.

In what is suspected to be a case of triple suicide, the three had allegedly turned their flat into a “gas chamber” and suffocated to death. Suicide notes recovered from the flat in the posh area have revealed their horrifying plan to end their lives.

On Saturday at 8.55 pm, police received information that flat number 207 of Vasant Apartment in Vasant Vihar was locked from inside and the persons inside the house were not responding, a senior police officer said.

Police managed to open the door and found that the gas cylinder was partially opened in the house and there was a suicide note too, the officer said.

On checking the inner room, three bodies were found lying on the bed and three small ‘angithi’ were kept in the room. It is presumed that they have died due to suffocation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The deceased have been identified as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku, police said.

Police found all doors, windows and ventilators packed in a foil-like substance, apparently to ensure that the smoke does not escape the room and no one can see within.

One of the suicide notes had clear instructions that whoever enters the flat, they should not light a match as that could spark a fire.

“Too much deadly gas… carbon monoxide inside. It’s flammable. Please ventilate the room by opening the window and opening the fan. Do not light match, candle or anything!! Be careful while removing the curtain because room is full of hazardous gas. Do not inhale,” NDTV quoted the suicide note in English.

Manju’s husband had died in April last year due to coronavirus and since then the family was in depression, and she was also bed ridden due to illness, police said.