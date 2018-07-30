Delhi hit-and-run case: Speeding Mercedes mows down 2-year-old girl, accused Gurugram businessman held

The vehicle was being driven by a Gurugram based businessman who fled from the spot but was later arrested.

In the string of recent cases of accidents in Delhi and the NCR, a two-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a speeding Mercedes in Southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area. According to a Times of India report, the child was playing on the road when the car hit her from behind. The vehicle was being driven by a Gurugram based businessman who fled from the spot but was later arrested.

The victim of the incident was a 2-year-old girl, daughter of a daily wage worker. She was playing on the road when she was hit by the silver coloured Mercedes. The child was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The accused has been identified as 39-year-old Gaurav Sethi and a case has been registered against him under IPC section 279 for dangerous driving and IPC 304A causing death due to negligence.

Sethi was traced from the car’s registration number and arrested from his residence in Gurugram. Police said they had taken the accused’s blood samples to ascertain if he was drunk at the time of the accident.

The accused said that he could not see the girl due to heavy rain. He initially thought of stopping the car and helping the girl, but later decided to flee after a crowd started to gather at the spot.

As per the report, a caller informed the police that a two-year-old child was hit by an unknown vehicle on Thursday near Sanjay Camp in Okhla Phase II. Dev Shankar, the father of the girl, was standing nearby when the accident took place. He told the police that a middle-aged man was driving the car, who after hitting his daughter stopped for a while, then accelerated his car and fled as a crowd started to gather.

Meanwhile, Okhla SHO from the CCTV footage spotted a silver Mercedes Benz going at a high speed that had slight dents on it. The father of the child also identified the vehicle.

This unfortunate Mercedes hit-and-run case comes after the incident in April this year when a 17-year-old boy allegedly knocked dead a man with his father’s Mercedes in Civil Lines in the national capital. He was charged with culpable homicide considering his past record of negligent driving. The minor was also challaned thrice — for over-speeding in April and June and wrong parking in February in 2017.